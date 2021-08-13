Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang says rocker’s death ‘still doesn’t feel real’: ‘I’m doing my best’

Eddie Van Halen’s only son is still coping with the loss of his beloved father.

On Thursday, Wolfgang Van Halen opened up to his Instagram followers about grieving the rock legend. The 30-year-old shared a series of father-son photos where the two share a laugh in the recording studio. In one shot, the iconic guitarist is seen leaning over to give his son a kiss on the cheek.

"I’ve had so many dreams lately where Pop and I are just doing normal things and then I realize it’s a dream, stop whatever I’m doing and hug him for as long as I can until I wake up," Wolfgang captioned the photos.

EDDIE VAN HALEN, LEGENDARY ROCK GUITARIST, DEAD AT 65

"I miss the f—k out of him," he continued. "I can’t believe he’s not here anymore. Still doesn’t feel real. I’m doing my best, Pop."

Back in November, Wolfgang marked one month since Van Halen’s death with a loving tribute on Instagram.

"I miss talking to you," the musician wrote at the time. "I miss laughing with you. I miss listening to music with you. I miss making music with you. I just miss everything. I love you so much, Pop. It’s really hard being here without you."

Van Halen passed away in October at age 65. A person close to the family confirmed the rocker died due to cancer.

"He was the best father I could ask for," Wolfgang wrote in a social media post. "Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off the stage was a gift."

Van Halen previously lost one-third of his tongue to cancer that eventually spread to his esophagus. In 1999, he had a hip replacement.

He was married twice, to actress Valerie Bertinelli from 1981 to 2007 and then to stuntwoman-turned-publicist Janie Liszewski, whom he wed in 2009.

"I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments," Bertinelli, 61, wrote on Instagram, showing an image of their baby son. "I will see you in our next life."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.