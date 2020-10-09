Valerie Bertinelli posts throwback photos of Eddie Van Halen in tribute after his death

Eddie Van Halen's family is in mourning but also celebrating their time with the late rocker.

The musician's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, posted a series of throwback photos on social media highlighting some major moments in their relationship, from Christmas festivities to spending time with their son Wolfgang.

Bertinelli posted the old photos on her Instagram Story. The first was captured on Aug. 28, 1980, which she wrote in the caption was the day they met. The pic shows the former couple in Shreveport, LA, embracing in a hug. The second photo from the same night shows Van Halen goofing off with a packet of M&Ms in his mouth.

Van Halen was married to Bertinelli from 1981 to 2001 before they separated. The pair divorced five years later, in 2006.

EDDIE VAN HALEN, LEGENDARY ROCK GUITARIST, DEAD AT 65

Though their marriage ended, they remained friendly and reportedly attended one another's second weddings. Bertinelli is now married to Tom Vitale and Van Halen was married to Janie Liszewski. At the time of his death, Van Halen was married to Liszewski.

In another photo, the two are seen celebrating Christmas in 1980. They both are sporting dark, curly hair. Another shows the pair laughing together on a couch at the Los Angeles Forum in the early '80s, and in the final photo, the former pair are both smiling while holding Wolf in Central Park in 1993.

Following the news of the guitar legend's death on Tuesday from cancer, Bertinelli released a statement on social media. Van Halen was 65 years old.

EDDIE VAN HALEN'S LIFE IN PICTURES

"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin," she said. "I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments."

Bertinelli concluded: "I will see you in our next life my love.

The "Hot in Cleveland" actress also shared a black-and-white family photo of herself and Van Halen with Wolfgang, now 29, as a baby.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," Bertinelli, 60, wrote alongside the picture. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."

EDDIE VAN HALEN'S DEATH, CELEBS REACT: 'MY HEART IS BROKEN'

Wolfgang penned his own tribute saying, "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

"My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop," he added.

Wolfgang also served as a member of the band, playing bass for the group beginning in 2006.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Van Halen is among the top 20 bestselling artists of all time and the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.