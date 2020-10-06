Celebs react to Eddie Van Halen's death: 'My heart is broken'

Guitar legend and musician Eddie Van Halen died following a battle with cancer, his son Wolf confirmed on Tuesday.

As the news broke, tributes from actors and other musicians started pouring in on social media.

Van Halen's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, simply retweeted her son's post, adding breaking heart emojis.

"My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer," wrote Gene Simmons.

"Omg...RIP, Edward...Our Thoughts Are Prayers Are With Your Family, Friends & Fans...What An Incredible Loss...Truly An Astonishing Musician..." said musician David Coverdale.

The members of Van Halen — the two Van Halen brothers, Eddie and Alex; vocalist David Lee Roth; and bassist Michael Anthony — formed in 1974 in Pasadena, Calif.

Ex Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar simply said, "Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family," along with a photo of the two former bandmates.

"Eddie Van Halen gone too soon. Total rock legend. Never met him but admired completely. Jump is a jam!" said Boy George.

"I lost my mom to cancer at 66.. too damn young. Eddie Van Halen was 65.. too damn young. Another lifetime of memories ahead of them should have been made. This hurts my heart. My mom and I would drive around in her car and blast Panama.. we both loved Van Halen music," said comedian Dane Cook.

"RIP A genius, musical change maker, one of the greatest to ever do it!" wrote actor David Alan Grier.

Nikki Sixx said, "Crushed. So f*cking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar."

Paul Stanley penned, "Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family."

With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster record “1984,” which contains the classics “Jump,” “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

