Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang shares throwback photo with his late father

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang is taking a stroll down memory lane.

The rock legend died at the age of 65 after a years-long battle with cancer, Wolfgang announced on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old revealed the news on social media alongside a black-and-white photo of his late father smiling.

Now, on Wednesday, just a day after Van Halen's passing, Wolfgang has shared another endearing photo with his dad.

The black-and-white snapshot captured Van Halen and Wolfgang smiling and laughing as Van Halen, with a guitar in his lap, playfully tousled his son's hair while Wolfgang strummed a guitar.

The two often played music together, as Wolfgang officially joined the band Van Halen alongside his father and uncle Alex in 2006.

There was no caption to the post, but the musician received plenty of love in the comments.

"Love you sweet boy," wrote Valerie Bertinelli, mother to Wolfgang and ex-wife of Eddie, adding a heart emoji, per People.

Bertinelli's brother Patrick added: "Love you."

Bertinelli, 60, also shared a pair of throwback pictures on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

The first image featured herself and Van Halen with Wolfgang as a young child. The three were all smiles.

The second photo captured Van Halen sitting at a piano next to his father. "Ed and his pop, Jan," Bertinelli wrote over the pic.

In his announcement on Tuesday, Wolfgang told fans that Van Halen had "lost his long and arduous battle with cancer."

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift," the musician added. "My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

Bertinelli later released a similar statement, praising Eddie for his "gorgeous spirit and that impish grin."

"I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments," the actress wrote beside a picture of herself and Eddie with Wolfgang as a baby. "I will see you in our next life my love."