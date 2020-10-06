Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli pays tribute to late star: 'See you in our next life my love'

Eddie Van Halen's family is in mourning.

The rocker died at the age of 65 after a years-long battle with cancer. Van Halen's son, Wolfgang -- whom he shares with Valerie Bertinelli -- confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Van Halen was married to actress Bertinelli from 1981 to 2001 before they separated. The pair divorced five years later in 2006.

Following the news of the guitar legend's death, Bertinelli released a statement on social media, addressing the passing of her ex-husband.

The star shared a throwback black-and-white family photo of herself and Van Halen with Wolfgang, now 29, as a baby.

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," Bertinelli, 60, wrote alongside the picture. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."

The "Hot in Cleaveland" alum then praised her ex for his valiant fight against his disease.

"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin," she said. "I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments."

Bertinelli concluded: "I will see you in our next life my love."

Though the two divorced, they remained friendly and reportedly attended one another's second weddings.

Bertinelli is now married to Tom Vitale and Van Halen was married to Janie Liszewski.

In Wolfgang's statement on Tuesday, the musician said: "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

His message concluded: "My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

The post also included a black-and-white photo of his father laughing.

Van Halen was best known as a founding member of the band of the same name alongside his brother Alex. They produced the hits "Jump," "Panama" and more.

Wolfgang also served as a member of the band, playing bass for the group beginning in 2006.

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

