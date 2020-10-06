Expand / Collapse search
Eddie Van Halen's life in pictures

The legendary rock guitarist died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer

By Nate Day | Fox News
  • Image 1 of 10

    <a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/eddie-van-halen-dead" href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/eddie-van-halen-dead" target="_blank">Eddie Van Halen</a> was born in Amsterdam in 1955. Not long after, Van Halen and his parents would relocate to the United States with his older brother Alex. He would go on to become known for his contributions to rock music over a decades-long career in the music industry, working with some of the business' biggest names.​​​​​​​Here's a look at the rocker's life and career in pictures. (Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 10

    Left to right: Alex Van Halen (drums), Eddie Van Halen (guitar), David Lee Roth (vocals) and Michael Anthony (bass). The Van Halen brothers had been in a handful of bands, but in 1974, the iconic Van Halen lineup was set. In 1977, they were <a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/eddie-van-halen-net-worth" href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/eddie-van-halen-net-worth" target="_blank">offered a recording contract</a> with Warner Bros. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 10

    In 1978, the band released the album '<a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/van-halens-ex-manager-tells-all-in-new-memoir" href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/van-halens-ex-manager-tells-all-in-new-memoir" target="_blank">Van Halen</a>,' which peaked at No. 19 on the US Billboard 200 and was met with critical and commercial success. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

  • Image 4 of 10

    Eddie <a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/entertainment/events/couples" href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/entertainment/events/couples" target="_blank">married actress Valerie Bertinelli</a> in 1981. They had a son named Wolfgang. In 2005, the actress filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2007. In 2009, Eddie married Janie Liszewski. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Image 5 of 10

    In 1982, Eddie played guitar for Michael Jackson's hit 'Beat It.' (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

  • Image 6 of 10

    In 1984, Van Halen released an album named after the year, which was again <a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/entertainment/genres/rock" href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/entertainment/genres/rock" target="_blank">met with major success</a>. The record contained some of the band's biggest hits, including 'Jump,' 'Panama' and 'Hot for Teacher.' (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images)

  • Image 7 of 10

    In 1986, Van Halen lead vocalist David Lee Roth was replaced with Sammy Hagar, known for the song 'I Can't Drive 55.' (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

  • Image 8 of 10

    In 1992, Van Halen won their first Grammy Award. They won for their album 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge.' (Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect)

  • Image 9 of 10

    In 2006, Eddie's son Wolfgang replaced bassist Michael Anthony. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

  • Image 10 of 10

    Eddie privately battled throat cancer for years <a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/celebs-react-eddie-van-halen-death" href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/celebs-react-eddie-van-halen-death" target="_blank">before the illness took his life</a>. His son confirmed the news on Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

