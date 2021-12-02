‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Eddie Mekka dead at 69

Eddie Mekka, known for his role "Laverne & Shirley," has died at 69 years old, Fox News can confirm.

His brother, Warren Mekjian, confirmed Eddie's death to Fox News digital on Thursday.

"Everybody was proud of Eddie's accomplishments on TV and he was a funny guy," Warren said. "Eddie always loved to dance and sing and makes jokes. He always tried to make people laugh and enjoy themselves."

Warren wasn't sure the cause of Eddie's death but confirmed he was alone at home in Newhall, California, on November 27 when police found him. Warren did reveal that six months ago, Eddie went in hospital and was diagnosed for a blood clot.

Mekka, whose real name was Edward Rudolph Mekjian, was best known for playing Carmine Ragusa, Shirley Feeney's (Cindy Williams) boyfriend on the sitcom from 1976-1983. He also had roles on "Fantasy Island," "The Love Boat," and later "Family Matters."

He was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in "The Lieutenant" in 1975.

The actor is survived by his wife Yvonne Marie Grace and daughter Mia.