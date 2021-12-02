Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Eddie Mekka dead at 69

No cause of death was given

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Eddie Mekka, known for his role "Laverne & Shirley," has died at 69 years old, Fox News can confirm.

His brother, Warren Mekjian, confirmed Eddie's death to Fox News digital on Thursday.

"Everybody was proud of Eddie's accomplishments on TV and he was a funny guy," Warren said. "Eddie always loved to dance and sing and makes jokes. He always tried to make people laugh and enjoy themselves."

Warren wasn't sure the cause of Eddie's death but confirmed he was alone at home in Newhall, California, on November 27 when police found him. Warren did reveal that six months ago, Eddie went in hospital and was diagnosed for a blood clot.

Eddie Mekka died at 69 years old. 

Eddie Mekka died at 69 years old.  (American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Mekka, whose real name was Edward Rudolph Mekjian, was best known for playing Carmine Ragusa, Shirley Feeney's (Cindy Williams) boyfriend on the sitcom from 1976-1983. He also had roles on "Fantasy Island," "The Love Boat," and later "Family Matters."

He was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in "The Lieutenant" in 1975. 

Los Angeles, CA - 1976: (L-R) Penny Marshall, Eddie Mekka appearing on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images series "Laverne and Shirley" episode "Laverne and Shirley Move In." 11/28/78.

Los Angeles, CA - 1976: (L-R) Penny Marshall, Eddie Mekka appearing on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images series "Laverne and Shirley" episode "Laverne and Shirley Move In." 11/28/78. (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The actor is survived by his wife Yvonne Marie Grace and daughter Mia. 

Trending