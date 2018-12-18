Penny Marshall, star of 'Laverne & Shirley,' dead at 75

Penny Marshall, who starred in "Laverne & Shirley" has died. She was 75.

A publicist for Marshall told Fox News that the actress died "peacefully at her Hollywood Hills home" from complications due to diabetes on Monday.

"Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall," the Marshall family told us in a statement.

"Penny was a girl from the Bronx, who came out West, put a cursive 'L' on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story," the statement added. "We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true."

The New York-born actress rose to fame from her hit 1970s sitcom, "Laverne & Shirley" and went on to become a director.

When Marshall directed Tom Hanks in the 1988 film “Big,” she became a pioneer as the first woman in history to helm a film that grossed more than $100 million.

She did it again with “A League of Their Own" in 1992, and later directed many stars including Geena Davis, Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams, Madonna, Denzel Washington, Rosie O’Donnell and the late Whitney Houston.

Per the statement, a celebration of Marshall's life will be held at a later date.

Marshall is survived by her older sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner, and three grandchildren Spencer, Bella and Viva.