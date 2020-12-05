David Lander, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dead at 73: reports

David Lander, known best for his role as Squiggy on "Laverne & Shirley," died at the age of 73.

According to a report from TMZ, his wife, Kathy, told the outlet he died on Friday due to complications from multiple sclerosis.

Variety confirmed that Lander was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with his wife, daughter Natalie, and son-in-law, by his side.

Lander revealed his MS diagnosis publicly in his 1999 book, “Fall Down, Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn’t Tell Nobody.”

He was first diagnosed in 1984.

“Whatever happens, MS can’t take it all. I will always have my heart and soul, my wit and wisdom,” Lander said back in 2007. “Wherever the chips may fall, if I fall with them I will make it a point to do so gracefully — and laughing.”

Lander also had roles on a variety of other TV series, such as "The Bold and the Beautiful," "The Love Boat" and "Pacific Blue."

He had parts in movies as well, including Steven Spielberg’s "1941" and Kurt Russell’s “Used Cars.”