Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

David Lander, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dead at 73: reports

He reportedly died from complications due to multiple sclerosis

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 4Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

David Lander, known best for his role as Squiggy on "Laverne & Shirley,died at the age of 73.

According to a report from TMZ, his wife, Kathy, told the outlet he died on Friday due to complications from multiple sclerosis.

Variety confirmed that Lander was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with his wife, daughter Natalie, and son-in-law, by his side. 

Lander revealed his MS diagnosis publicly in his 1999 book, “Fall Down, Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn’t Tell Nobody.”

WARREN BERLINGER, 'HAPPY DAYS' AND 'CANNONBALL RUN' ACTOR, DEAD AT 83

He was first diagnosed in 1984. 

David Lander (R) in a scene from 'Laverne &amp; Shirley.'

David Lander (R) in a scene from 'Laverne &amp; Shirley.' (Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

“Whatever happens, MS can’t take it all. I will always have my heart and soul, my wit and wisdom,” Lander said back in 2007. “Wherever the chips may fall, if I fall with them I will make it a point to do so gracefully — and laughing.”

Lander also had roles on a variety of other TV series, such as "The Bold and the Beautiful," "The Love Boat" and "Pacific Blue."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had parts in movies as well, including Steven Spielberg’s "1941" and Kurt Russell’s “Used Cars.”

On Our Radar