Ed Sheeran reveals he lost out on James Bond theme song to Billie Eilish after he'd already started writing it

Billie Eilish ultimately penned the song to the 2021 Bond film

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Ed Sheeran opened up about losing out on a James Bond theme song to another famous musician: Billie Eilish.

The "Shape of You" singer revealed the disappointment he felt after beginning to write the theme song for the 2021 Bond film "No Time to Die," which ultimately went to Eilish.

Sheeran revealed that when original director Danny Boyle was slated to direct the film, he was approached to write the movie's title track. However, when Cary Joji Fukunaga ultimately was finalized as the movie's director, the "Bad Guy" singer took the lead.

"They changed directors, and then they just changed scripts, and that was it," Sheeran said on That Peter Crouch Podcast. "We’d done all the meetings, I started writing it."

"I'm not gonna pretend it didn't hurt not doing it," he continued. "But if they came back, I'd be like, 'Yeah, yeah, of course, yeah!'"

Ed Sheeran is seen performing outside of Buckingham Palace on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee for the late Queen Elizabeth.

Ed Sheeran is seen performing outside of Buckingham Palace on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee for the late Queen Elizabeth.

Earlier this month, Sheeran announced a new North American tour that will kick off in 2023.

Ed Sheeran will embark on a new concert tour in 2023.

Ed Sheeran will embark on a new concert tour in 2023.

It will be the Grammy winner's first tour since his successful 2018 "Divide Tour."

The crooner's first show will be on May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will wrap up on September 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. 

Ed Sheeran expressed disappointment over losing the opportunity to write the theme song to the 2021 James Bond film "No Time to Die."

Ed Sheeran expressed disappointment over losing the opportunity to write the theme song to the 2021 James Bond film "No Time to Die."

