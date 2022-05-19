Ed Sheeran and wife welcome second baby girl: ‘Over the moon’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ed Sheeran is a now a father-of two.

The singer and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, announced on Instagram on Thursday that they have welcomed their second baby girl to their family.

"Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl," Sheeran captioned the image. "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Sheeran, 31, posted an image of baby socks on top of a brown blanket. The couple welcomed their first child, Lyra, in August 2020.

ED SHEERAN WINS COPYRIGHT CASE OVER 2017 HIT ‘SHAPE OF YOU’

The announcement came as a shock to many fans who were not aware that Seaborn was even pregnant. Loving users took to his comment section, congratulating the Grammy-Award winner on the news.

One fan wrote, "Congrats Ed!! Can't wait for the music you make that’s inspired by her."

The British natives married in 2019.

Sheeran and Seaborn met at primary school in eastern England and announced their engagement in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sheeran recently made headlines by winning a U.K. copyright battle over his 2017 hit "Shape of You."

The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, had denied allegations that the song copied part of 2015′s "Oh Why" by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Whilst we’re obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there is no basis for the claim," Sheerhan said in a video posted on Twitter. "It’s really damaging to the songwriting industry."

The Associated press contributed to this report.