Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Babies
Published

Ed Sheeran and wife welcome second baby girl: ‘Over the moon’

Ed Sheeran and his wife announced the baby news on Instagram on Thursday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ed Sheeran is a now a father-of two. 

The singer and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, announced on Instagram on Thursday that they have welcomed their second baby girl to their family. 

"Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl," Sheeran captioned the image. "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed their second baby girl.

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed their second baby girl. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Sheeran, 31, posted an image of baby socks on top of a brown blanket. The couple welcomed their first child, Lyra, in August 2020. 

ED SHEERAN WINS COPYRIGHT CASE OVER 2017 HIT ‘SHAPE OF YOU’

The announcement came as a shock to many fans who were not aware that Seaborn was even pregnant. Loving users took to his comment section, congratulating the Grammy-Award winner on the news.

One fan wrote, "Congrats Ed!! Can't wait for the music you make that’s inspired by her." 

Ed Sheeran made headlines last month after winning a UK copyright battle over his song "Shape of You."

Ed Sheeran made headlines last month after winning a UK copyright battle over his song "Shape of You." (Reuters)

The British natives married in 2019. 

Sheeran and Seaborn met at primary school in eastern England and announced their engagement in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sheeran recently made headlines by winning a U.K. copyright battle over his 2017 hit "Shape of You."

The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, had denied allegations that the song copied part of 2015′s "Oh Why" by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn watch the Sky Bet Championship match in April 2018. The couple announced their engagement that same year.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn watch the Sky Bet Championship match in April 2018. The couple announced their engagement that same year. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Whilst we’re obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there is no basis for the claim," Sheerhan said in a video posted on Twitter. "It’s really damaging to the songwriting industry."

The Associated press contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending