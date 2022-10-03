Ed Sheeran announces 2023 'Mathematics' tour
Sheeran will be playing concerts at stadiums around North America for his upcoming tour
Ed Sheeran is hitting the road with his "+-=÷x" (Mathematics) Tour.
The North American tour kicks off in May 2023, and it is Sheeran's first tour since 2018.
The "Shape of You" singer's first show will be on May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will wrap up on September 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
The last tour the singer went on was in 2018 with his "Divide Tour." His "Divide Tour" was the highest-grossing of all time.
ED SHEERAN AND WIFE WELCOME SECOND BABY GIRL: ‘OVER THE MOON’
Sheeran released his latest album "=" in 2021 which includes songs "Shivers," "Bad Habits" and "Tides." He released his latest single "Celestial" in 2022.
Artists who will be at various tour stops are Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters.
Fans of Sheeran's can sign up for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan sale. The Verified Fan presale will begin on October 12 and go through October 13. Tickets will go on sale to the public on October 14.
ED SHEERAN SAYS AMERICAN AWARD SHOWS ARE ‘FILLED WITH RESENTMENT AND HATRED’
May 6, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
May 13, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
May 20, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
May 27, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
June 3, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
June 10, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY
June 17, Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario
June 24, FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
July 1, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
July 8, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
July 15, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
July 22, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
July 29, Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
August 5, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
August 12, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
August 19, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
August 26, Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Sept. 2, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia
Sept. 9, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Sept. 16, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Sept. 23, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California