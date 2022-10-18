Daniel Craig receives the same royal award as his famous character James Bond

Daniel Craig received a medal of honor at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, getting him one step closer to actually turning into his most iconic character, James Bond.

He was awarded the Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George for his many contributions to the arts, including his work in film and on the stage.

Aside from playing Bond from 2006-2021, Craig also starred in films like "Knives Out," "The Adventures of Tin Tin," and "Road to Perdition," as well as appearing on stage in "Macbeth" and "A Steady Rain."

Princess Anne presented Craig with the medal symbolizing his honor at the first group investiture ceremony since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September. The investiture ceremonies are a tradition during which members of the royal family present medals to those chosen to be honored that year.

'KNIVES OUT' DIRECTOR CONFIRMS DANIEL CRAIG'S CHARACTER IS 'OBVIOUSLY QUEER'

The royal family’s official Twitter account posted a photo of him at the ceremony, captioning the photo using one of Bond’s most famous phrases, writing: "We’ve been expecting you."

Craig is set to make his first appearance in a non-Bond film — following 2021’s "No Time to Die" — with "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The sequel to the 2019 murder mystery film, "Knives Out," premieres on Netflix in November.

"Glass Onion" is the first of two "Knives Out" sequels that will premiere on Netflix, in which Craig plays detective Benoit Blanc. In each film, Blanc is tasked with solving a different murder, which isn’t always committed by who everyone assumes.

This isn’t the first time Craig has connected himself to the royal family. In 2012, Craig starred in an ad for the Summer Olympics in London as James Bond, with the Queen, in which Bond was hired to escort the monarch to the Olympic arena and ending with the Queen jumping out of a helicopter to enter the arena from above.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Queen’s former assistant, Angela Kelly, released a book in 2019, "The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe," in which she discussed the Queen’s reaction to the sketch when she was first approached to participate in it, sharing the Queen was very interested and "amused by the idea," wanting a bigger role than initially presented.

"I asked then if she would like a speaking part," Kelly recalled in her book. "Without hesitation, Her Majesty replied: 'Of course, I must say something. After all, he is coming to rescue me.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Queen was known for her witty sense of humor, often cracking jokes and making those in her inner circle laugh. In this instance, the Queen didn’t let her family know she was participating in the ad, letting her appearance be a surprise for them and getting a kick out of watching them react to her.

Craig first received the Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George from Queen Elizabeth II in January, a way to honor his role as the legendary spy, as the character also was awarded the same honor in the films.