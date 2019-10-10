Ed Sheeran, Prince Harry promote World Mental Health Day with comedic video

Singer Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry have joined forces to bring awareness to World Mental Health Day.

The one minute and 40-second video, posted to Instagram Thursday morning, features Sheeran, 28, excitedly preparing for his meeting with Harry, 35.

In the video, the duo sits down to discuss creating a video about a cause Harry is "quite passionate about." It appears, however, that the two aren't on the same page.

"I've been trying to write a song about this," Sheeran says.

"Someone with a skill set, to be able to write lyrics of a song to raise awareness, I think would be amazing," Harry responded.

"Yeah, that's exactly what I'm trying to do," Sheeran said. "People just don't understand what it's like for people like us."

The comment gave Harry pause, so Sheeran explained, "The jokes and snide comments, I feel like it's time we stood up and said 'we're not going to take this anymore, we're gingers and we're going to fight.'"

The Duke of Sussex then explains that the song wouldn't be for the empowerment of redheads, but for World Mental Health Day.

The video was in jest, but at the end, the team took a moment to ask viewers to reach out to anyone that might be suffering.

The video comes just days after Harry and Meghan Markle's charitable endeavors were officially removed from the Royal Foundation website.