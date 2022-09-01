Expand / Collapse search
Relationships
Dylan Sprouse and girlfriend Barbara Palvin share sweet kiss on the Venice Film Festival red carpet

"White Noise," "The Whale," "Blonde" and "Don't Worry Darling" are among the movies premiering at the festival

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Dylan Sprouse and his girlfriend Barbara Palvin shared a sweet moment on the 79th Venice International Film Festival red carpet. 

The couple walked on the red carpet in Venice, Italy for the premiere of Noah Baumbach's "White Noise," starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith, and took a moment to share a kiss. 

Palvin, who is an ambassador for Armani Beauty wore a black sequence dress with her hair in a bun while her boyfriend wore a classy black tuxedo. 

Dylan Sprouse shared a kiss with his girlfriend Barbara Palvin on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. 

Dylan Sprouse shared a kiss with his girlfriend Barbara Palvin on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.  (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The "Suite Life of Zack and Cody" actor started dating the model in 2018, and they took their relationship to the next level shortly after when they moved in together in 2019. 

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin arrived together at Venice Airport ahead of the festival.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin arrived together at Venice Airport ahead of the festival. (Photopix/GC Images)

The sweetness started before the two walked together at the carpet. The two arrived in Italy on August 30 ahead of the festival, looking both in love and excited for the event. 

Others who made their way down the carpet were Hillary Clinton, Tessa Thompson and Julianne Moore among many others. 

"Don’t Worry Darling," "The Whale" and "Blonde" are other movies being showcased at the highly esteemed festival. 

