Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson celebrates wife’s birthday after COVID-19 recovery

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is cherishing every waking moment he gets to share with his loved ones and is celebrating his wife Lauren Hashian’s birthday just days after he revealed he and his family recovered from coronavirus.

“HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS to my one of a kind woman @laurenhashianofficial who holds it all down and makes our ‘big engine’ run – with a beautiful and inspiring quality, a sweet harmony & a lotta love 💯🎶❤️” the “Fast and Furious” franchise star captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair on Wednesday. “I’m a grateful man. Happy Birthday, baby and tequila’s on me 😉🥃"

Hashian rang in her 36th birthday on Wednesday and Johnson, 48, serenaded his wife, albeit via caption, with lyrics from the AC/DC smash “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

“She was a fast machine, she kept her motor clean – she was the best damn woman that I ever seen,” reads the line.

It was just last week that the WWE legend revealed to the world that his entire squadron, including their two young daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, had contracted the virus.

“This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” he said in a video on Instagram, adding that he and his family battled the illness for "two and a half to three weeks.

“We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy,” he lamented and noted that his daughters had fortunately sustained "a little sore throat [for a] couple of days."

The “Jumanji” star also encouraged his followers to take the matter seriously and mask up.

"Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family," he wrote. "Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends."

Johnson and Hashian have been together since 2007 and married in Aug. 2019.