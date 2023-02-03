Expand / Collapse search
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Published

Dwayne Johnson's mother involved in traumatic car accident, credits 'angels of mercy' for watching over her

'The Rock' says his 74-year-old mom is doing 'ok' after traumatic crash

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s mother was involved in a major car accident and is thanking the Lord that she made it out safe. 

Ata Johnson, 74, was inside a red Cadillac vehicle when the car crashed in Los Angeles, Wednesday night.

"Thank you God…she’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated," Johnson shared in a social media post.

The wrecked vehicle that Johnson shared on Instagram displayed the hood of the car partially ripped open, exposing the inside of the Cadillac. The bumper was bent out of shape and loose car parts were seen in the photo. 

One of the side view mirrors was cracked and an airbag on the driver's side appeared to be deployed.

The "Black Adam" actor continued to share his mother’s resilience after what could have been a fatal accident.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s mother was involved in a major car accident and is thanking the Lord that she made it out safe.  (Getty Images)

"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real," Johnson noted.

The 50-year-old star thanked officials for carefully assisting his mother and being there for Johnson throughout the traumatic accident.

The 50-year-old star thanked officials for carefully assisting his mother and being there for Johnson throughout the traumatic accident. (Getty Images)

"Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all."

Johnson revealed that he received an emergency call in the middle of the night and reminded his fans to check in on their parents often since tomorrow may not be guaranteed.

His father Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Famer, died in 2020 due to a massive heart attack.

"I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get."

Celebrity friends including "Black Adam" co-star Pierce Brosnan, Terry Crews and actor-singer Tyrese sent their well-wishes to the Johnson family.

Brosnan commented, "God bless," with a red heart emoji, while Terry Crews sent a prayer, heart and fire emoji on the post.

"Praise God we love you angel mother!!!!!!!!!! Praise God in the name of Jesus you will ALWAYS be covered…. We love you mother!!! GRACE!!!!!" Tyrese responded in the comment section.

