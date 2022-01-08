Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson reveals 'Flurona' diagnosis

'Flurona' refers to contracting the flu and COVID simultaneously

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Sadie Robertson revealed she contracted both the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously to start off her new year.

Robertson, 24, admitted she's "exhausted" as she deals with her sickness and a rat invasion of her home in a recent Instagram post. The post featured a video of Robertson's husband Christian Huff holding their daughter, Honey.

WHAT IS FLURONA?

Sadie Robertson reveals she contracted "flurona," coronavirus and the flu.

Sadie Robertson reveals she contracted "flurona," coronavirus and the flu. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images)

"It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes) so obviously I was so bummed to miss passion but I was so thankful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick," she captioned the video

"My faith from that experience grew so much."

SADIE ROBERTSON REVEALS WHY GIVING BIRTH TO HER DAUGHTER WAS ‘VERY SCARY’ AND ‘REALLY DANGEROUS’

"Then as we were on our way home from ATL we got a call that we have a couple of rats invading our home and those little guys are doing some workkk," she added. "So we couldn’t go home. It’s day 4 of not being able to get them and being out of our house. It’s disgusting."

The "Duck Dynasty" star and her husband are also dealing with a rat invasion at their home.

The "Duck Dynasty" star and her husband are also dealing with a rat invasion at their home. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Robertson has dealt with COVID-19. The "Duck Dynasty" star contracted the virus while she was pregnant with her daughter. 

Robertson claimed it was "the hardest thing" to deal with during her pregnancy.

"Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID," Robertson told People magazine about her experience. "They were telling me at the hospital, they were like, 'Man, people have to deliver with it.' I can't even imagine."

Robertson gave birth to her daughter Honey on May 11.

Robertson gave birth to her daughter Honey on May 11. (Instagram)

Robertson and Huff welcomed the baby girl on May 11. The reality TV star shared news of the arrival on Instagram the following day. 

"[W]e saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here … Honey," Robertson Huff captioned the photo at the time.

