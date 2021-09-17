Sadie Robertson shares her 4-month-old daughter is battling RSV: 'One of the most heartbreaking things'

Sadie Robertson opened up about her four-month-old daughter's struggle with RSV in an Instagram post shared Friday.

Robertson, 24, gave birth to Honey, her first child with husband Christian Huff, in May.

"We have been walking through this privately, but I want to give y’all a window in because I know so many around the world are going through this," Robertson wrote alongside a photo of herself and Honey laying in a hospital bed.

The "Duck Dynasty" star went on to reveal the struggle she's been going through as Honey battles RSV, a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

"The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking [sic] things," Robertson revealed. "Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled."

"The love I have for this girl is unmatched," she continued. "She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit. Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room. It’s not over yet, and that is sad, but we are believing for the days to come!"

Robertson and Huff tied the knot in 2019. The couple announced their pregnancy news to the world in October of 2020.

"We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in," Robertson said at the time. "Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."