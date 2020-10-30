Sadie Robertson calls COVID-19 a 'really dark sickness,' details 'terrible' symptoms and hospitalization

Sadie Robertson got candid about the physical and emotional toll her battle with coronavirus took on her.

On her podcast “WHOA That’s Good,” the mom-to-be, 23, sat down with her mother Korie and her sister Bella to discuss their symptoms.

Robertson also revealed how the novel virus spread throughout her family.

First, her younger sister Bella, 18, became sick followed by their mom, Korie, 47.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

For a moment, Robertson revealed, she thought she was in the clear until her husband Christian Huff came down with a fever.

“I actually tested negative but I still didn’t feel good about it, and then Christian got a fever and I was like, ‘Oh no, here it comes,’” she said on the podcast. “And sure enough, two days later I was full-on COVID.”

The “Duck Dynasty” alum said her symptoms began as a headache. “Like, a different kind of headache than I've ever had — it was like a migraine behind my eye. Then I got the cough, my throat was so red and on fire. It was terrible,” she explained.

Robertson also revealed she experienced brain fog, body aches, loss of taste and smell, vivid dreams, and trouble sleeping although she was “so tired.”

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

She then decided to go to the hospital because she was vomiting due to morning sickness from pregnancy on top of her coronavirus symptoms, which led to dehydration.

“Being so weak and so sick and throwing up as much as I was, I got very dehydrated,” she said. “At this point, when I was dehydrated, my chest pain had gotten really bad. I could barely talk and mom came over and was like, ‘You need to go to the hospital.’”

Korie recalled that her daughter “looked so pitiful” and “could not talk.”

SADIE ROBERTSON ON HOW FAITH HAS GUIDED HER THROUGH FAME, MARRIAGE AND THE PANDEMIC

She also called the podcast host “brave” for going to the hospital alone while she was pregnant and sick.

“That's when I knew she was a mom. She's not just thinking about herself,” Korrie expressed.

Robertson then touched on the feelings of sadness and depression that her family went through, adding that she “hadn’t heard anybody publicly talk about” that as a symptom of COVID-19.

“All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before,” she said. “I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot.”

The “Live” author added: “It’s really a dark sickness.”

SADIE ROBERTSON PRAISES HUSBAND CHRISTIAN HUFF FOR STANDING UP FOR HER DURING VULNERABLE MOMENT

At the end of the podcast, Robertson and her family members cautioned their fans to wear a mask and be cautious.

"I am a very healthy person, I exercise a lot and eat pretty good. I take care of myself. I honestly thought if I got COVID it would not be that bad. But no, I had it horribly,” the former reality star said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robertson added: "So don't think you're just going to be fine... it is a really tough sickness that you don't want to get."