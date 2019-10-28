'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson celebrates bridal shower: 'I woke up grateful to God'

Sadie Robertson celebrated her upcoming wedding to Christian Huff surrounded by friends and family.

The former “Duck Dynasty” star attended her bridal shower on Saturday put together by the “amazing women” in her life.

In an Instagram post, Robertson showed off her wedding ring and posed alongside family at the event.

“Bridal shower and I’m the bride WHAT!” Robertson captioned the image.

“Waking up and putting on white today was something special. I woke up grateful to God for an answered pray of an amazing man I get to marry soon and amazing women in my life who shower me in love so beautifully,” the 22-year-old added. “Someone said it best… I’m an extra level of happy right now.”

Sadie was met with an outpour of support from family members on Instagram, including mom Korie Robertson.

“Sadie-girl, you are so much fun to CELEBRATE and are going to be the most beautiful bride!! So many memories, words and prayers spoken over Sadie and Christian today,” Korie wrote. “Overflowing love, wisdom and encouragement. Feeling very grateful. Thank you family and friends for making this day so special.”

Sadie's younger sister Bella Robertson also chimed in on Instagram, sharing a candid mirror selfie with family and friends.

“little one beside me gets married so soon !!!! i love celebrating you !! heres to a little bit longer of the same last name,” Bella wrote.

Sadie announced her engagement to Huff in June.

"I screamed YES. so many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good."