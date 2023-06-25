Duchess Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer and is recovering following surgery.

"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening," Ferguson's representatives confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Ferguson, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, had no symptoms prior to the diagnosis.

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully."

Her rep added, "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."

Ferguson, who is famously known as "Fergie," has two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with her ex-husband.

"The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

Ferguson was "symptom free" when she arrived for a routine mammogram.

"She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening," her representative said.