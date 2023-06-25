Expand / Collapse search
Duchess Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is recovering from surgery following

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer and is recovering following surgery.

"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening," Ferguson's representatives confirmed with Fox News Digital. 

Ferguson, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, had no symptoms prior to the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson steps out wearing bright red coat to match fiery red hair

Sarah Ferguson reveals breast cancer diagnosis. (David M. Benett)

"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully." 

Her rep added, "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."

Ferguson, who is famously known as "Fergie," has two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with her ex-husband.

Sarah Ferguson waves in a navy suit, light pink top, and navy hat as she arrives for the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson had no symptoms when she went in for a routine mammogram. (GARETH FULLER/POOL/AFP )

Sarah Ferguson walks through the city with daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson has daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with ex-husband, Prince Andrew. (Max Mumby)

"The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

Ferguson was "symptom free" when she arrived for a routine mammogram.

"She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening," her representative said.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

