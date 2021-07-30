Sarah Ferguson reflects on marrying Prince Andrew: ‘I would do it all over again’

Sarah Ferguson is still close to her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

The couple tied the knot in 1986 and divorced a decade later. They share two daughters: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

"He is a great man and [our wedding day] was the best day of my life," the 61-year-old told Good Morning America on Friday. "I would do it all over again because he was a very good-looking sailor, but I fell in love with him and I think love conquers all."

In November 2019, the Duke of York announced he was stepping back from public duties "for the foreseeable future" because of his association with American financier Jeffrey Epstein. The 61-year-old has denied any wrongdoing as well any knowledge of the late convicted sex offender’s crimes.

SARAH FERGUSON ON DEALING WITH HARSH UK TABLOIDS, RECEIVING CRUEL NICKNAMES: ‘YOU START BELIEVING IT’

According to the outlet, when asked how she has remained resilient while facing personal drama, Ferguson replied she has learned to "take one step at a time."

"You just look at it," she explained. "What do I need to learn from this? How do I feel? [You] apologize profusely to yourself, to others, mostly to yourself for letting yourself down, perhaps, and you move forward and you get on and you take one step at a time. I have destroyed myself many times, but the most important thing is to get up and get going."

Ferguson credited the American public for helping her embark on a new chapter in her life after her divorce from Andrew in 1996. She pointed out how Americans quickly welcomed her and supported her as she took on different ventures.

"That’s why I want to say thanks to the American people because they have given me a life," she said. "And they’ve given me a chance to be able to have a platform to talk and to be able to say, ‘Be yourself.’"

SARAH FERGUSON TALKS HOW SHE 'MADE FRIENDS WITH PAST MISTAKES'

"I’m 61 – I’m just starting my life," she added.

While Ferguson was a target of the British tabloids, she continues to be a supporter of the monarchy.

"I am a number one fan of the monarchy," she said. "And I stand very strongly for the extraordinary steadfastness of the queen."

Andrew previously said he regretted his ties to the billionaire investor, who took his own life in August 2019 while in jail on sex trafficking charges. Andrew said he "deeply sympathizes" with Epstein’s victims, many of whom were underage victims of trafficking.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Epstein’s suicide "has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure," said Andrew. "I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives."

Prosecutors in New York have wanted to speak with Andrew for months as part of their examination of allegations, made by several women, that some of Epstein’s staff helped recruit him underage sex partners.

One of those women, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, also claims Epstein arranged for her to have sex with several rich or notable men, including Andrew. Giuffre, now 37, said she had sex with the prince three times – in London and at Epstein’s New York mansion when she was 17 and in the U.S. Virgin Islands when she was about 18.

Andrew denied those allegations but said he would "help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June 2020, his lawyers said the prince has offered three times to give information to investigators, though on a condition that his statements be confidential. At the time, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan countered that Andrew’s lawyers were misleading the public about his willingness to cooperate.

In March 2021, a spokesman for the United States Department of Justice declined to comment to Fox News about the ongoing investigation.

As for Ferguson, she is embarking on a new chapter in her life. In August, she’s releasing a novel about one of her ancestors, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, titled "Her Heart for a Compass." She has previously published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books.

The Duke and Duchess of York’s daughter Eugenie, 31, welcomed a son named August in February. Beatrice, 32, is expecting a baby due sometime this fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.