Duchess Sarah Ferguson almost skipped doctor visit that led to cancer diagnosis: 'Go get screened'

Sarah Ferguson almost skipped the appointment that revealed she had breast cancer.

Ferguson opened up about her recent breast cancer diagnosis in a pre-recorded episode of her podcast "Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah."

"It was after bank holiday, and I live in this area — in the Windsor area — and it was a hot day, and I didn't feel like going to London. It’s easy to put it off — 'I'll do it next week,'" Ferguson said. "My sister, who's wonderful from Australia, I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky. She said, 'No — go. I need you to go. I need you to go."

The Duchess' sister, Jane, was actually "ringing [her] up about something else."

Ferguson also referenced her father, who died of prostate cancer, and urged everyone to go get screened.

"I don't mind if no one wants to hear from me," she said. "Because I'm telling you that I am doing this. I am telling people out there because I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened and go do it."

Ferguson is now recovering after undergoing surgery.

"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening," Ferguson's representatives confirmed with Fox News Digital on Sunday. "She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully."

Her rep added, "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family."

The Duchess of York was "symptom free" when she arrived for the routine mammogram.

Ferguson, who is famously known as "Fergie," has two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with her ex-husband Prince Andrew. The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson married in 1986 and divorced in 1996, months before now-King Charles would divorce Princess Diana.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.