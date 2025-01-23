Expand / Collapse search
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag sue the city of Los Angeles, LADWP after Palisades Fire

'The Hills' stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag lost their home in the LA fires

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have sued the city of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power after losing their home in the Palisades Fire.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the reality stars are alleging "inverse condemnation," a legal concept that allows property owners to seek compensation when the government damages property.

"The Hills" alums filed the suit with 20 other property owners Jan. 21, blaming the City of Los Angeles and the utility company for causing damage to their homes.

Close up of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag posing together

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag sued the city of Los Angeles and the LADWP after losing their home in the Palisades Fire. (Michael Tran/WireImage)

The document cited reports that the Santa Ynez Reservoir was emptied Jan. 7 before the Palisades Fire. The Santa Ynez Reservoir is close to the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles. 

Pratt, Montag and the other plaintiffs accuse LADWP of making "the conscious decision to operate the water supply system with the reservoir drained and unusable as a ‘cost-saving’ measure."

"Plaintiffs have suffered real and personal property damage, personal injuries, loss of use of their homes, loss of income, business interruption, and emotional distress and seek fair compensation for themselves in this case caused by Defendants."

— Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag's complaint

"With the Santa Ynez Reservoir effectively out of commission, hydrants in Pacific Palisades failed after three tanks each holding one million gallons of water went dry within a span of 12 hours," the complaint said.

The document noted that the system, built by the City of Los Angeles and LADWP, "failed," causing the plaintiffs to lose their homes.

Palisades Fire

The aftermath of the fire in Pacific Palisades Jan. 10. ( David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

"On information and belief, the Palisades Fire was an inescapable and unavoidable consequence of the water supply system servicing areas in and around Pacific Palisades as it was planned and constructed," the complaint states. 

"The system necessarily failed, and this failure was a substantial factor in causing Plaintiffs to suffer the losses alleged in this Complaint."

The LADWP shared a press release saying the Santa Ynez Reservoir needed to be emptied "to meet safe drinking water regulations and that repair work was slowed by the city charter’s competitive bidding process."

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag smiling

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag filed the suit with 20 other homeowners in Pacific Palisades. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs are seeking an amount in damages that will be determined at trial. 

"Plaintiffs have suffered real and personal property damage, personal injuries, loss of use of their homes, loss of income, business interruption, and emotional distress and seek fair compensation for themselves in this case caused by Defendants.

"Plaintiffs are entitled to recover all litigation costs and expenses with regard to the compensation for damage to properties, including attorney’s fees, expert fees, consulting fees and litigation costs."

Spencer and Heidi Pratt

The reality TV couple have been outspoken since losing their home earlier this month. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Pratt and Montag have been outspoken since losing their home in the LA fires earlier this month. 

The couple sat down with "Good Morning America" and spoke about the shock of their loss.

"Spencer was like, ‘Grab anything you want to keep,’ and I was like, ‘How do you choose?’ My brain actually stopped working because I was so overwhelmed with so many things you can’t replace. So, I grabbed my kids’ teddy bears," Montag said through tears.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag sitting for their "Good Morning America" interview

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag spoke about losing their home during an interview with "Good Morning America."  (Good Morning America/ABC)

Pratt added, "The worst was … our kids’ room. That is so magical. We do story time every night. It’s such our routine. So much love is in there. Our son’s bed started burning in the shape of a heart. The fire just started as a heart. I was like, ‘This is out of body, insane.’"

The couple said their home and possessions were uninsured and noted they were among many Southern California residents who were dropped from their insurance policies.

As Montag explained to the outlet, "We were ‘house poor’ as they call it. We have a house, and everything else is a hustle, is a grind. So, we’re definitely counting every dollar that we make."

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag said she and Spencer Pratt were "house poor." (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Representatives for Montag and Pratt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

