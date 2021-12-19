Expand / Collapse search
Published

Drakeo the Ruler reportedly stabbed at Los Angeles concert; Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent performances canceled

The singer, aka Darrell Caldwell, was attacked by a group of people and was seriously injured, a report said

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
One performer was reportedly stabbed Saturday night during a Los Angeles concert where acts on the bill included Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times identified the victim as rapper Drakeo the Ruler, reporting he was attacked by a group of people and was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital. 

He suffered a stab wound to the neck, the Los Angeles Police Department said, according to KTLA-TV

Snoop Dogg canceled his set at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park before the rest of the show was also halted, police said. 

"There has been an incident at the Once Upon A Time in LA festival at the Banc of California," the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter. "The festival has concluded early. LAPD will be in the area assisting CHP w/ the investigation." 

Drakeo the Ruler (aka Darrell Caldwell) performs in San Bernardino, California, Dec. 12, 2021.

Drakeo the Ruler (aka Darrell Caldwell) performs in San Bernardino, California, Dec. 12, 2021. (Getty Images)

A video posted to social media showed attendees climbing over a fence to get out of the concert after the reported stabbing.

Snoop Dogg performs in Lexington, Kentucky, Nov. 20, 2021.

Snoop Dogg performs in Lexington, Kentucky, Nov. 20, 2021. (Getty Images)

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

