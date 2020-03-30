Drake shares first public images of son Adonis: 'I love and miss my beautiful family'

Drake shared a little more about his private life with his fans.

The 33-year-old rapper posted a touching tribute to his family on social media Monday along with his first public images of his 2-year-old son Adonis and the little boy's mother, Sophie Brussaux.

Drake hasn't shared many details about his child or his birth with the media but took this opportunity to celebrate family as many are separated during the coronavirus pandemic.

"What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," the Grammy-winner began his post. "This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.

"It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light."

"Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up," Drake wrote. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on."

The musician also shared an image of his own father and mother. It's unclear whether or not Drake is with his family members right now.

Adonis was born in October 2017. One year later, Drake spoke with LeBron James on his HBO show about his child and type of relationship he has with Adonis' mother.

"I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we've had our moments, right?" Drake said on "The Shop" in an October 2018 interview.

"I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy," he added.