Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Doris Kearns Goodwin and Laurie Anderson to receive medals from American Academy of Arts and Letters

The arts academy, founded in 1898, awards numerous grants and prizes each year

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEW YORK (AP) — Doris Kearns Goodwin, Laurie Anderson and the president of the Harlem School of the Arts, James C. Horton, are being honored by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Arts-Academy-Medals

Laurie Anderson poses during a photo call for the movie "Heart of a Dog," in Milan, Italy on Sept. 11, 2016, left, and Doris Kearns Goodwin arrives at a HISTORYTalks event in Washington on Sept. 24, 2022. Anderson, Goodwin and the president of the Harlem School of the Arts, James C. Horton, are being honored by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.  (AP Photo)

HEAD OF AMERICAN ARTS ACADEMY STEPPING DOWN AFTER 27 YEARS

The academy announced Friday that Goodwin, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, is receiving a Gold Medal for biography. Anderson, the celebrated avant-garde performer, will be given a Gold Medal for music. Horton, who has run the renowned Harlem school since 2022 and has worked in education for decades, is being cited for his "significant contribution to the arts."

All three will be presented their awards in May, when the academy formally inducts its new members, among them the Oscar-winning composer John Williams and the novelist Alice McDermott.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The arts academy is an honor society founded in 1898 that has 300 core members and each year awards numerous prizes and grants.

Trending