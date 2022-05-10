Pulitzer Prizes 2022: Washington Post, New York Times among winners

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post and the New York Times were among several news outlets that were awarded Pulitzer Prizes Monday for their coverage last year, honoring journalism that covered topics from the attack on the U.S. Capitol to fatal traffic stops.

The Wall Street Journal was named a finalist for explanatory reporting for its coverage of the Tulsa race massacre 100 years later. The Journal, and specifically its chief foreign-affairs correspondent, Yaroslav Trofimov, were collectively named a finalist for international reporting for the news outlet’s coverage of Afghanistan.

The Pulitzers are among the most prestigious awards in the journalism business and are awarded by Columbia University annually. They have been awarded for more than 100 years.

The Washington Post was awarded the coveted Pulitzer for public service for its coverage of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The New York Times won the Pulitzer in the national, international and criticism categories. New York Times reporter Andrea Elliott’s nonfiction book, "Invisible Child" also was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction.

In her opening remarks, Pulitzer Prizes Administrator Marjorie Miller said she was honored to be presenting the awards at a "time when truth and facts and books are under increasing assault."

"Despite these challenges, or perhaps because of them, we received thousands of entries this year," she said.

The Pulitzer board also awarded the journalists of Ukraine a special citation for their coverage of Russia’s invasion.

"Despite bombardment, abductions, occupation and even deaths in their ranks, they have persisted in their effort to provide an accurate picture of a terrible reality, doing honor to Ukraine and to journalists around the world," said Ms. Miller.

Several metro newspapers also took home awards. The Miami Herald won the Pulitzer for breaking news for its coverage of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse. The Tampa Bay Times won the Pulitzer for investigative reporting for its coverage of toxic hazards in Florida’s lone battery recycling plant.

The Better Government Association’s Madison Hopkins and the Chicago Tribune’s Cecilia Reyes won for local reporting for their work about Chicago’s failed fire safety and building code enforcement. The Houston Chronicle won the editorial writing Pulitzer for its coverage of voter suppression.

The Pulitzer for illustrated reporting and commentary was awarded to Insider for its coverage of China’s treatment of Uyghurs.

Two Pulitzers were awarded for breaking news photography: one to Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times for his coverage of the U.S. leaving Afghanistan, and another to Getty Images photographers for their coverage of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Reuters won the Pulitzer for feature photography for its coverage of the toll Covid-19 took in India.

In fiction, the Pulitzer was awarded to "The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family," a novel by Joshua Cohen, published by New York Review Books. The drama Pulitzer went to James Ijames for his play "Fat Ham," a reinvention of Shakespeare’s "Hamlet."

Here is the full list of 2022 Pulitzer winners:

JOURNALISM

Public Service: Washington Post

Breaking News Reporting: Miami Herald

Investigative Reporting: Tampa Bay Times

Explanatory Reporting: Quanta Magazine, notable Natalie Wolchover

Local Reporting: Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association and Cecilia Reyes of the Chicago Tribune

National Reporting: New York Times

International Reporting: New York Times

Feature Writing: Jennifer Senior of the Atlantic

Commentary: Melinda Henneberger of the Kansas City Star

Criticism: Salamishah Tillet of the New York Times

Editorial Writing: Houston Chronicle

Illustrated Reporting and Commentary: Insider

Breaking News Photography: Los Angeles Times and Getty Images

Feature Photography: Reuters

Audio Reporting: Futuro Media and PRX

BOOKS, DRAMA AND MUSIC

Fiction: "The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family" by Joshua Cohen

Drama: "Fat Ham" by James Ijames

History: "Covered with Night" by Nicole Eustace and "Cuba: An American History" by Ada Ferrer

Biography: "Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South" by Winfred Rembert as told to Erin I. Kelly

Poetry: "frank: sonnets" by Diane Seuss

General Nonfiction: "Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City" by Andrea Elliott

Music: "Voiceless Mass" by Raven Chacon