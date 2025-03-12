Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Don Johnson cut off daughter from 'family payroll' when she refused to go to college

Dakota Johnson is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 11 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

As a father of five, Don Johnson is always looking for ways to guide his children. 

During an appearance on "Good Morning America" this week, the 75-year-old veteran actor, who is promoting his new Hulu show "Doctor Odyssey," opened up about his thoughts on some of his kids following in his footsteps. 

"I warned them against it. I said, ‘This is not for you,'" Johnson said, before telling the hosts of the Johnson family rule.

DON JOHNSON SAYS THREE THINGS ARE 'KEY' TO HIS LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE 

Don Johnson

Don Johnson said he "warned" his children, including Dakota Johnson, not to follow in his footsteps for a career.  (Getty Images)

"When Dakota [Johnson] was graduating from high school … we have a rule in the family," he continued. "The rule is that if you don't go on to college and get a job, you're off the family payroll.

"Out of high school, I went to Dakota and said, ‘Do you want to go visit some colleges?’ And she said, ‘I’m not going to college.' I said, ‘Oh, that’s interesting. How are you going to look after yourself?' She said, ‘Don’t you worry about it. I'm going to be an actress.'

"Three months later, she had that part in ‘The Social Network’ and hasn't looked back," he added.

‘MIAMI VICE’S’ DON JOHNSON’S SECRET TO A YOUTHFUL 74 IS BEING HAPPILY MARRIED: ‘A BAD MARRIAGE WILL AGE YOU’

The distinguished actor who found mega success as James "Sonny" Crockett in the 1980s TV series "Miami Vice," has been married to wife Kelley Phleger since 1999. The couple share three children: Atherton Grace, Jasper and Deacon. He is also father to son Jesse Wayne Johnson from his relationship with Patti D’Arbanville and Dakota Johnson from his marriage to Melanie Griffith.

Don Johnson

Don Johnson, pictured here with children Dakota Johnson, Jesse Johnson and Alexander Bauer and ex Patti D'Arbanville, said he encourages his children to go to college and get a job.  (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Before finding fame, the Golden Globe Award winner once recalled being down on his luck at the beginning of his career. 

Johnson told The Wall Street Journal in 2024 he "spent years living below the poverty line" and admitted he went for years getting "cast in a lot of forgettable roles, including five unsuccessful TV pilots," before landing his role in "Miami Vice."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Don johnson and family

Don, with son Jesse Johnson, ex Melanie Griffith and Dakota, is father to five children.  (Krista Kennell/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"I couldn’t believe somebody had seemingly been jotting down my thoughts, feelings and emotions. The part was meant for me," he recalled. "The audition went well, so well that I was convinced it was a sure thing."

Johnson went on to star in the popular show for five seasons and received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Det. James Crockett.

That same year, Johnson reflected on the ups and downs of fame during his career-making success on "Miami Vice."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kelley Phleger and Don Johnson posing together

Don said he "married right" with his wife, Kelley Phleger. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

"For a long time, I couldn’t even go anywhere," he told People magazine. "I had to isolate. The [women] know where you are. We had security 24/7.

"One day, I reflected on Elvis [Presley] and thought, ‘Isn’t this kind of the way Elvis lived and died?’ Not that I’m comparing myself to Elvis, but in terms of him not being able to have a personal life. So, I learned to manage it and vowed not to let it imprison me," Johnson said. 

On a personal level, however, Johnson said he has found the key to a successful marriage. 

"Marry right," he told People. "A bad marriage will age you."

In 2023, he revealed the relationship advice he once received from Bob Dylan. 

"Obviously, [Kelley]'s a saint. I was with Bob Dylan one time, and I was having relationship issues. And Bob looks up at me and goes, ‘Well, see, love is about kindness, trust and respect, isn’t it?’ And that’s the embodiment of Kelley," Johnson told Parade about what makes Phleger perfect for him. 

"It’s kindness, trust and respect, and we have that with each other. We’re lovers and friends, and it’s fun. She’s an amazing woman."

Dakota Johnson and Don Johnson at the premiere of "How to be Single."

After high school, Dakota Johnson told her dad she wouldn't be attending college and would be pursuing an acting career instead.  (Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

Along the way, Johnson has found the good in Hollywood in that he's cultivated a lot of strong relationships throughout the years, including his friendship with Bruce Willis. 

During his appearance on "Good Morning America" this week, Johnson recalled the moment he first met Willis while the "Die Hard" star was tending bar in New York City. 

"I'd go in there and sit with Bruce. ... Bruce was such a good storyteller, and he'd tell me about all the trials and tribulations of dealing with the drunks and the actors. ... And, you know, I got to be friendly with him," Johnson recalled. "I said, 'You know what? You'd be awesome.'

Don johnson and bruce willis

Don Johnson said he discovered good friend Bruce Willis in a New York City bar.  (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"So, I called the casting director … and I said, ‘This guy is interesting. He’s special. Bring him in and read him.’ She did and cast him in ‘Miami Vice’ before he was ever in anything else."

Johnson said he knew from the beginning Willis was special, saying, "I could just tell."

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February, Johnson briefly touched on Willis' health. 

"We’re best of friends, and he’s having a little bit of a struggle right now," he said of Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022. "I take this moment to send him love."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending