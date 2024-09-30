Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Miami Vice’s’ Don Johnson’s secret to a youthful 74 is being happily married: ‘A bad marriage will age you’

Johnson has one ex-wife, Melanie Griffith, and has been married to his wife Kelley Phleger, since 1999

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Don Johnson has an easy secret to staying handsome and energetic at 74.

"Marry right!" he told People magazine, adding, "A bad marriage will age you."

The "Miami Vice" star has been married to his wife, Kelley Phleger, since 1999. The couple share three children: Atherton Grace, Jasper and Deacon.

In another interview with People earlier this month, Johnson said the keys to his 25-year marriage to Phleger are simple.

Kelley Phleger and Don Johnson posing together

Don Johnson said one of the keys to his youthful energy is being in a happy marriage, telling People, "A bad marriage will age you." (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

DON JOHNSON SAYS THREE THINGS ARE 'KEY' TO HIS LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE

"Oh, we are just so in tune with each other that there's an unspoken, like, trust and kindness and respect with us. And those are the keys," he told the outlet.

In an interview with Parade last year, Johnson called her "an amazing woman."

"A bad marriage will age you."

— Don Johnson

"Obviously, she’s a saint. I was with Bob Dylan one time, and I was having relationship issues, and Bob looks up at me and goes, ‘Well, see, love is about kindness, trust and respect, isn’t it?’ And that’s the embodiment of Kelley," Johnson said about what makes Phleger perfect for him. "It’s kindness, trust and respect, and we have that with each other. We’re lovers and friends and it’s fun. She’s an amazing woman."

He is also father to a son from his relationship with Patti D’Arbanville, Jesse Wayne Johnson, and daughter Dakota Johnson, from his marriage to Melanie Griffith.

Side by side photos of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith

Johnson and Griffith were married twice. They divorced for the second time in 1996. (Getty Images)

Johnson and Griffith married when she was 18 in 1976, after first meeting when she was 14. They divorced in November that same year.

They married again in 1989 and remained together until 1996. Johnson also adopted Griffith’s son from her relationship with actor Steven Bauer, Alexander Bauer, per People.

Don Johnson with 2 children

Johnson with ex-wife Melanie Griffith and two of his children, Jesse Wayne Johnson and Dakota Johnson. (Krista Kennell/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Being a dad is another one of Johnson’s secrets to looking and feeling young.

"You have to exercise, and do it a lot," he told the outlet. "How do you think I got six kids?" adding jokingly, "That I know of, anyway!"

Don Johnson and Kelley Phleger at a "Knives Out" event.

Johnson said exercise is another key to his youth, joking, "How do you think I got six kids?" (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Johnson’s youthful energy is being put to work, with headlining two projects, Netflix’s "Rebel Ridge" and the new Hulu series "Doctor Odyssey."

Earlier this month, Johnson reflected on the ups and downs of fame during his career-making success on "Miami Vice."

"For a long time, I couldn’t even go anywhere," he told People. 

He continued, "I had to isolate. The [women] know where you are. We had security 24/7."

Don Johnson in Miami Vice promo shot

Johnson told People magazine that at the height of his "Miami Vice" fame, he "couldn't even go anywhere." (Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The intense fandom reminded him of what Elvis Presley must have gone through at the height of his fame.

"One day, I reflected on Elvis and thought, ‘Isn’t this kind of the way Elvis lived and died?’ Not that I’m comparing myself to Elvis, but in terms of him not being able to have a personal life. So I learned to manage it and vowed not to let it imprison me," Johnson said. 

