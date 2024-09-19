Don Johnson says three things are 'key' to his long-lasting marriage

Don Johnson has found his happily ever after and is ready to share his secrets to success.

During a recent interview with People, Johnson detailed how he and his wife, Kelley Phleger, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary earlier this year. He told the outlet they "had a big dinner and a big party" and that he gave her "several different blings."

The actor later shared the key to his long-lasting marriage.

"Oh, we are just so in tune with each other that there's an unspoken, like, trust and kindness and respect with us. And those are the keys," he told People.

DON JOHNSON SHARES STUNNING PHOTO OF FORMER MOTHER-IN-LAW TIPPI HEDREN, 94

It has been said the "Miami Vice" star and Phleger met in the mid-'90s while at a birthday party for the mayor of San Francisco at the time, Willie Brown, but didn't start dating until 1997. Just one year later, Phleger was spotted wearing an engagement ring, with the couple later getting married in April 1999.

"Oh, we are just so in tune with each other that there's an unspoken, like, trust and kindness and respect with us. And those are the keys." — Don Johnson

Throughout their 25-year marriage, Johnson and Phleger have welcomed three children together: Atherton Grace, Jasper and Deacon. The couple have remained private about their relationship over the years, but Johnson told Parade in May 2023 that "she’s an amazing woman."

"Obviously, she’s a saint. I was with Bob Dylan one time, and I was having relationship issues, and Bob looks up at me and goes, "Well, see, love is about kindness, trust and respect, isn’t it?" And that’s the embodiment of Kelley," Johnson said about what makes Phleger perfect for him. "It’s kindness, trust and respect, and we have that with each other. We’re lovers and friends and it’s fun. She’s an amazing woman."

Prior to tying the knot with Phleger, Johnson was married to actress Melanie Griffith, twice, for a short time in 1976, and then again from 1989 to 1996. During their second marriage, they welcomed a daughter, Dakota. He also shares a son, Jesse, with ex Patti D'Arbanville.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The actor is currently promoting his upcoming television drama series "Doctor Odyssey," in which he plays Captain Robert Massey. The show focuses on a doctor who boards a luxury cruise ship and tackles unique medical cases with his team.

While he may be a household name now, according to Johnson, the actor "spent years living below the poverty line," telling The Wall Street Journal that he went for years getting "cast in a lot of forgettable roles, including five unsuccessful TV pilots," before landing his iconic role in "Miami Vice."

"I couldn’t believe somebody had seemingly been jotting down my thoughts, feelings and emotions. The part was meant for me," he recalled. "The audition went well, so well that I was convinced it was a sure thing."

Johnson went on to star in the popular show for five seasons, and even received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Detective James Crockett.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following the success of "Miami Vice," Johnson went on to star in the hit series "Nash Bridges," from 1996 to 2001, then moved to film, appearing in "Machete," "Django Unchained," "Book Club" and others.