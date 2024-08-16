Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin speak out about rumored split

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are addressing their rumored split.

After seven years together, a rep confirmed to Fox News Digital that the couple have not decided to part ways.

"The reports are not true," Johnson's rep shared. "They are happily together."

DAKOTA JOHNSON TALKS 'COZY AND PRIVATE' CHRIS MARTIN RELATIONSHIP: 'WE’VE BEEN TOGETHER FOR QUITE A WHILE'

The "Madame Web" actress and the Coldplay frontman largely keep their relationship private, but were most recently spotted at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. in June as Johnson supported Martin at the music event, according to People.

While Martin’s band headlined the festival, a source told People the couple’s relationship was on good terms.

They are happily together." — A rep for Dakota Johnson

"They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on," the insider shared at the time, and added that the pair are "going strong."

In 2020, Johnson, 34, and Martin, 47, sparked engagement rumors. The couple have been dating since 2017.

The actress previously spoke with Elle U.K. and mentioned her low-profile but happy relationship with the "Fix You" singer.

"We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she said at the time.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When asked how she and Martin manage to maintain a private relationship, Johnson added: "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."



Johnson's own father, actor Don Johnson, has expressed admiration for Martin, while the singer's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, has also previously given her fellow actress her own stamp of approval.



CHRIS MARTIN HONORS GIRLFRIEND DAKOTA JOHNSON DURING COLDPLAY CONCERT: 'THIS IS ABOUT MY UNIVERSE'

Martin was previously married to Paltrow for 10 years. They share two children together, Apple and Moses, but announced their separation as a "conscious uncoupling" in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and they’ve remained friendly exes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Paltrow and Johnson have formed a strong bond, and an even more modern family unit, since the "Fifty Shades" actress started dating Martin.



The Academy Award winner proved to be cool with her ex, his girlfriend and her husband, Brad Falchuk, when the foursome were spotted hanging out on the beach in the Hamptons in 2019.

Martin also tagged along on Paltrow’s honeymoon in the Maldives after she married Falchuk in September 2018, and Johnson was reportedly included on a family ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, the same year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.