Dolly Parton turns 75: Country music icon receives well wishes from fellow stars

If her countless accolades aren't enough to prove it, Dolly Parton's famous pals and fellow musicians want her to know she's an icon in her own right.

The country music legend turns the big 75 on Tuesday, leading a number of celebrities to take to their social media accounts and reflect on their favorite memories with the star.

The country queen was born on Jan. 19, 1946 as the fourth child of 12. She was raised in Locust Ridge, Tenn.

She's the inspiration behind Dollywood, a family amusement park in Pigeon Forge. In 2004, Parton was the recipient of the Living Legend Award by the U.S. Library of Congress.

DOLLY PARTON STATUE PROPOSED ON TENNESSEE CAPITOL GROUNDS

While she's established a successful decades-long career with numerous awards and chart-topping hits, her famous friends took to social media not only to discuss the impact she's had on the music industry, but to applaud her bubbly sense of humor and down-home spunk.

Singer Maren Morris shared a touching video of Parton from backstage which shows the chart topper warmly pull her in to sing along with a group of other singers.

"will never be over her pulling me in. Happy birthday, @DollyParton," Morris wrote.

Comedian Loni Love shared a montage of photos of the icon, writing on Twitter: "There is only one Dolly.. Happy Birthday to the awesome Queen Of Country Music @DollyParton."

DOLLY PARTON STATUE PROPOSED ON TENNESSEE CAPITOL GROUNDS

Tom Hanks' son Colin shared a message for Parton on Twitter as well. He described her as a "once in a lifetime talent, with a generous heart, a drive like no other and the absolute queen of one liners."

The Bellamy Brothers dubbed Parton "one of our favorite duet partners" along with a photo of the "Jolene" singer.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee took time early Tuesday morning with a birthday wish for Parton. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @DollyParton," he tweeted. You're a Tennessee treature, and @MariaLeeTN and I hope you have a wonderful birthday."

DOLLY PARTON HAS 'SECRET SONG' LOCKED AWAY AT DOLLYWOOD

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon said he was "totally wigging out" over Parton's big day along with a hilarious throwback clip of the icon insisting he put one of her blonde wigs in a past appearance on "The Tonight Show."

CMT aptly dubbed Jan. 19 "Dolly Day" on Instagram and announced it would be sharing its favorite performances and memories of the singer throughout the day.

Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town said Parton is "the picture of love and grace." "Thank you sweet Dolly for being the same YOU on and off stage, for your never-ending generosity...and also for being my baby girl's namesake."

British singer Myleene Klass shared a photo from the day she met the "legend herself."

DOLLY PARTON, BEE GEE'S BARRY GIBB TEAM UP FOR DUET VERSION OF 'WORDS'

Musician Carly Pearce similarly shared a touching pic alongside Parton.

"I'll never forget this day, when she called me one of her '@dollywood girls.' Happy birthday to the country queen. I hope I can be a tiny fraction of what you mean to country music & the world," Pearce captioned the pic.

"Happy Birthday to one of the brightest lights in our universe!" wrote Clint Black on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in March, the "9 to 5" songstress spoke about her astonishing music career thus far and claimed she has no plans to retire. In the same interview with "60 Minutes Australia," Parton shared one of her goals for her 75th year: gracing the cover of Playboy magazine again.

The superstar, who first appeared on the magazine's October 1978 issue, said: "See, I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be such a hoot, if they'll go for it – I don't know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

Asked if she would don the same outfit, Parton quipped: "Maybe. I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same."

Parton, then-74, credited her secret to looking so youthful to "good lighting, good makeup and good doctors."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And a good attitude don't hurt either," she added.

Parton spent the last year keeping extremely busy despite the coronavirus pandemic. In October, she brought some holiday joy with her album "A Holly Dolly Christmas," featuring collaborations with Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and more. She also starred as the lead actress in the Netflix musical "Christmas on the Square."