Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Late Night
Published

Jimmy Fallon draws lowest ‘Tonight’ audience rating

The late-night host's show pulled in 947K total viewers Monday night

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 12Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jimmy Fallon drew a dismal rating on Monday’s showing of "The Tonight Show."

The comedian averaged the smallest television audience ever for an original episode of the late-night show, according to early Nielsen ratings – pulling in 947,000 total viewers on Monday night.

One of Fallon’s competing programs, Stephen Colbert’s "Late Show," on CBS took the cake on Monday evening, drawing just over 2 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s Live and Same Day fast-national numbers as reported by The Wrap.

Coming in at second place was ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" with 1.67 million total viewers.

'TONIGHT SHOW' SHAKES UP STAFF AFTER JIMMY FALLON'S LARGE RATINGS DECLINE

Per the outlet, the final numbers are expected on Wednesday.

Jimmy Fallon's late-night show pulled in 947,000 total viewers on Monday night. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jimmy Fallon's late-night show pulled in 947,000 total viewers on Monday night. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

JIMMY FALLON ADDRESSES ‘SNL’ BLACKFACE SKETCH, SAYS HE WAS ADVISED TO ‘JUST STAY QUIET’

With Fallon’s showing on Monday, the ratings lull unseats a previous low for an original "Tonight Show" episode that came as recently as Sept. 25, 2020 – on that night Fallon secured 992,000 total viewers when his show was delayed following a Stanley Cup Finals game.

'TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON' RETURNS TO THE STUDIO WITHOUT AN AUDIENCE

Fallon’s guest list on Monday wasn’t short on big names, either.

He welcomed funnyman Bill Burr, Rashida Jones and had Old Dominion on as the evening’s musical guest.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

One of Fallon’s competing programs, Stephen Colbert’s 'Late Show,' on CBS took the cake on Monday evening, drawing just over 2 million viewers.

One of Fallon’s competing programs, Stephen Colbert’s 'Late Show,' on CBS took the cake on Monday evening, drawing just over 2 million viewers. (Reuters)

Meanwhile, Colbert interviewed Chris Rock on Monday night while welcoming Joss Stone as the show’s musical performer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If late-night fans had switched over to Kimmel on ABC, they would have seen "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia and Jake Tapper with Queen Naija as the musical guest.

A representative for the "Tonight Show" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. 

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

On Our Radar