Dolly Parton says she wants to be on Playboy cover again for 75th birthday: ‘It would be such a hoot'

Dolly Parton has no plans of slowing down.

In an interview with "60 Minutes Australia" on Sunday, the "9 to 5" songstress opened up about retirement.

"Well, I don't plan to retire," Parton told the outlet. "I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again."

The superstar, who first appeared on the magazine's October 1978 issue, continued: "See, I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be such a hoot, if they'll go for it – I don't know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

Asked if she would don the same outfit, Parton admitted: "Maybe. I could probably use it."

"Boobs are still the same," she added with a laugh.

Elsewhere during the interview, Parton spoke about the secret to looking so youthful.

"I always say good lighting, good makeup and good doctors," Parton said. "And a good attitude don't hurt either."

She added: "The good part with me though, I have my own look. I'm kind of cartoonish and cartoons don't really age that much. Even when I'm 90, I'll probably look about the same way. Just a little thicker makeup, bigger hair."

In January, Parton took to Twitter to have some fun with her Twitter followers by mocking today's most popular social media websites and showing off what profile photos she would use of herself for each platform – one of which included herself dressed as a Playboy bunny for her mock Tinder profile pic.

In front of a red backdrop, Parton wears a Marilyn Monroe-style blonde wig and black bunny ears along with a black velvet strapless leotard, rhinestone-covered mesh tights and matching pink bunny tail and bow tie.

"Get you a woman who can do it all," Parton wrote on Twitter with a wink face emoji and four separate profile photos of herself for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.