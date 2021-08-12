Dolly Parton set to publish her first book and a new album in 2022

Dolly Parton has two new major projects in the works.

The country music icon, 75, announced she's co-authoring her first novel with bestselling writer James Patterson.

Their book, titled "Run, Rose, Run," will be published by Little, Brown and Company and hit shelves on March 7, 2022.

Parton will also be simultaneously releasing an album with 12 original songs inspired by the novel.

"I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel #RunRoseRun with @jamespattersonbooks. I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations," Parton announced on Twitter.

"Run, Rose, Run," tells the story of a young woman who moves to Nashville to chase her dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter.

"She's a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her," Patterson's website revealed. "She's also on the run. Find a future, lose a past. Nashville is where she's come to claim her destiny. It's also where the darkness she's fled might find her. And destroy her."

"I am delighted to team up with America’s most beloved superstar, @dollyparton, to bring you Run, Rose, Run a new thriller about a young singer/songwriter on the rise and on the run...and determined to do whatever it takes to survive!" Patterson said on social media.

"I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it together," Parton added on Twitter.