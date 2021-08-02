Expand / Collapse search
Dolly Parton used profits from Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ to buy office in Black neighborhood

Houston covered the “Jolene” singer’s love song for the film 'The Bodyguard'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Dolly Parton put her profits from "I Will Always Love You" to good use.

Parton is known for having written and recorded the song in the 1970s, but it found massive popularity in 1992 when Whitney Houston covered the tune for her film "The Bodyguard."

Her version of "I Will Always Love You" became one of Houston’s biggest hits and undoubtedly earned Parton a pretty penny in royalties.

During a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Parton was asked what she did with all the money she earned from the song, revealing she used them to purchase an office in a predominantly Black community.

"It was mostly just Black families and people that lived around there," she recalled. "It was a whole strip mall. And I thought, 'This is the perfect place for me to be, considering it was Whitney."

She continued: I just thought, 'This was great. I'm going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well.' And so I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex. And I think, 'This is the house that Whitney built.'"

Parton also said that she was never asked to sing a duet version of the song with the pop legend but wishes such a collaboration had happened.

"I was never asked to perform that with Whitney," she shared. "I wish that could’ve happened, I would have loved that, but I don’t think I could’ve come up to snuff with her, though."

Whitney Houston reportedly earned Dolly Parton $10 million in royalty fees with her cover of 'I WIll ALways Love You.'

Whitney Houston reportedly earned Dolly Parton $10 million in royalty fees with her cover of 'I WIll ALways Love You.' (Getty Images)

The "9 to 5" star joked: "She’d have out-sung me on that one for sure." 

Parton famously wrote the song as a farewell to her longtime business partner Porter Wagoner.

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million in royalties for "I Will Always Love You," which continues to make money for her today.

