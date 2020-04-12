Dolly Parton shares special Easter message: It's 'a little different this year' with coronavirus

Dolly Parton is encouraging her fans to celebrate Easter regardless of their current circumstances.

Parton shared a video on social media on Sunday to wish her followers a happy Easter and to share a special message.

DOLLY PARTON SINGS TRIBUTE TO KENNY ROGERS WHILE SELF-ISOLATING FROM THE CORONAVIRUS

"Happy Easter, everybody. A little different this year, huh?" the 74-year-old singer said. "I know everybody loves to get all dressed up in their beautiful dresses, their hats and fancy shoes, go to church, be with all your friends, and that's all wonderful, we all love doing that every year."

During her video message, Parton sat in front of a light-blue backdrop, surrounded by white flowers with a white curtain over her head.

"The kids all love getting out, hiding Easter eggs and all that with their friends," Parton continued. "Well, this year, we're gonna kinda stay around the house a little bit, right? But that doesn't mean we can't worship in the same way that we should."

DOLLY PARTON SHARES CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE-THEMED POEM: 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS'

The "Jolene" singer continued, explaining that worshipers didn't need to visit church to practice their religion because "the kingdom of Heaven is within."

"Somebody said the other day, 'Oh we've had a rough week,'" Parton recounted. "Just think about the rough week that Jesus had, and look how well that turned out for us."

She announced that next, she'd sing a song to celebrate the holiday, one she'd sung for years, but usually with a choir.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Obviously, I don't have elbow room for the choir this year, so when I get to the end part if you want to sing along with me, feel free," she said. "Anyhow, I think you'll get a blessing out of this, and I know I'm gonna get a blessing out of singing it."

Parton then started to play on her guitar and belted out "He's Alive," a hymn written from the point of view of Jesus' disciple, Peter.