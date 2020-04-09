Dolly Parton sings tribute to Kenny Rogers while self-isolating from the coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dolly Parton paid tribute to her friend and fellow country artist Kenny Rogers with a sweet acoustic cover during Wednesday night’s “CMT Giants” memorial concert special.

Rogers died peacefully at age 81 in March in Sandy Springs, Ga. due to natural causes. CMT soon announced that it was gathering stars such as Parton together for a tribute special to the “Lady,” “Island in the Stream” and “The Gambler” singer. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the stars were forced to broadcast from their own homes, but that didn’t stop Parton from giving a world-class sendoff to her late friend.

The singer gave an emotional cover of Rogers’ 1977 hit “Sweet Music Man” accompanied only by a guitar. The video shows her singing in a chair surrounded by candles as she pays homage to the country singer, who famously duetted with her on tracks like “Island in the Stream” and “Real Love.”

When news of Rogers’ death broke, the “9 to 5” singer was among the first to eulogize him in a video posted to her Twitter.

"Well, I couldn't believe it this morning when I got up, turned on the TV checking to see what the coronavirus was doing, and they told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away," Parton said in the video filmed inside her home.

"And I know that we all know Kenny is in a better place than we are today but I'm for sure he's going to be talking to God sometime today, if ain't already, and he's going to be asking him to spread some light on this darkness going on here. But I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart's broken. A big ol' chunk of it has gone with him today and I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends and fans, when I say that I will always love him."

Parton then showed off a framed photograph she had inside of her home of her and Kenny.

"I just happened to have this picture when I woke up this morning of us," Parton said as she broke into tears. "I walked out and thought, 'Well, maybe I'll hold that up for everybody,' so I know you're sad as I am but God bless you Kenny. Fly high, straight into the arms of God. And to the rest of you, keep the faith."

Other stars who paid tribute to Rogers during the concert include Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts and Vince Gill.

