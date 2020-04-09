Dolly Parton shares coronavirus quarantine-themed poem: 'This too shall pass'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dolly Parton is putting her legendary songwriting skills to use to entertain fans during quarantine.

The country icon, 74, shared a video on Instagram on Thursday of herself reciting a coronavirus social distancing-themed poem.

In the video, Parton sits facing the camera and begins the clip by shouting to someone off-screen, feigning in-home chaos.

"Can you hold it down in there? I'm trying to do a video in the studio," she shouts. "What? My accountant's calling? Well, tell him to kiss my assets goodbye because they're dwindling to nothing. No, you can't put a mask on a turtle!"

Parton then turns to face the camera directly, telling viewers she's written a poem about the ongoing crisis.

"This too shall pass, as all things will / if the virus don't kill us, the stay at home will / the kids are bored and restless / they scream and yell and squawk / and the teens and tweens, they're just plain mean / they bite your bleepin' head off," she began.

Next, the singer-songwriter poked fun at couples that have found it difficult to quarantine with their significant others.

"And all those lovin' couples that were once so sweet and cozy / now the fight like cats and dogs, like Donald [Trump] and [Nancy] Pelosi," she recited. "Lord, get us back to school and get us back to work / and get us out of this God dang house 'fore someone gets hurt."

Like many others, Parton then wished for a vaccine.

"And Lord, please find a vaccination in the form of a shot or a pill / 'cause if the virus don't kill us, the stayin' home will."

Parton then resumed her original charade, shouting off-camera: "Stop it about the toilet paper!"

The video ends as Parton sighs and jokes, "I got things to do."

The "9 to 5" singer recently paid tribute to her late friend and fellow country music legend Kenny Rogers from the same studio.

Parton performed an acoustic, at-home rendition of Rogers’ song “Sweet Music Man” for Wednesday night’s “CMT Giants” memorial concert special.

A video of the performance shows her singing in a chair surrounded by candles as she plays guitar and sings the song.