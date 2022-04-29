Dolly Parton backtracks, will ‘gratefully accept’ Rock Hall nomination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dolly Parton wants the gold after all.

After previously refusing a nomination from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the country singer, 76, is now saying she will happily welcome a nod.

In a new interview with NPR’s "Morning Edition," the banana cake entrepreneur declared that she will receive the honor if she’s voted in. "I’ll accept gracefully," she said. "I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that."

The "Jolene" songstress had revealed on March 14 that she would be pulling out of the nominations because she felt that she hadn’t "earned that right," but seemed to hope that the organization would always love her.

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy," she wrote in a statement shared on her social media at the time. "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock and roll album in the future, which I have always wanted to do."

However, now the "9 to 5" actress has changed her point of view.

"It was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music. I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that," Parton said Friday. "But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where can they go? And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that."

In fact, the Hall of Fame had previously hit back at her desire to refuse the recognition and explained that it was far too late to remove her from consideration.

"Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 for the Class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,100 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for induction at our ceremony," the organization said in a statement. "We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Parton’s name appears on the Hall of Fame ballot alongside iconic names such Duran Duran, Eminem, Devo, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Lionel Richie, Rage Against the Machine and Pat Benatar.

Voting ceased earlier this week, and the inductees are set to be announced next month.