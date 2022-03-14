Dolly Parton removes herself from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, says she hasn't 'earned that right'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dolly Parton has taken herself out of consideration for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after earning her first nomination in February.

The country music icon announced on Monday that although she’s appreciative of her nomination for the Class of 2022 induction, she has decided to remove herself from the ballot.

"Dolly here!" the singer began her statement on Instagram. "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy," the 76-year-old shared. "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one."

"I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment," the singer concluded in her statement. "Rock on!"

A spokesperson for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The "Jolene" artist, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, was announced as one of this year’s nominees in February.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Beck and Simon were also nominated for the first time. Eminem earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible.

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year.

"This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall, in a press release released at the time.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction.

The other nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Parton isn’t the first artist inducted whose music isn’t rock. It’s been noted that in recent years, inductees and nominees have strayed from the music genre. The Notorious B.I.G. was in the Class of 2020 while Jay-Z was inducted in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.