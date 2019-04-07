'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman resting at home after hospitalization

Beth Chapman, wife of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, was hospitalized in Hawaii on Saturday, a new report claims.

“Beth Chapman has been rushed to a Hawaii hospital with serious breathing issues,” a source told Us Weekly. “She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side. One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

The Chapmans' attorney, Andrew Brettler, told Fox News she is now resting at home.

Beth, 51, began chemotherapy in December to treat stage II throat cancer after being hospitalized in November for a mass in her throat.

DUANE 'DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER' DEFENDS JUSSIE SMOLLETT, LORI LOUGHLIN

In January, Beth celebrated becoming a great-grandmother after her grandson, Dakota, welcomed his first child.

"Faith is probably the number one thing in our lives, no matter what we’re faced with," Duane previously told Fox News. "Through this cancer episode, we had to drum up as much faith as we could. And the bible talks about having faith as small as a mustard seed. And that’s not much … And I thank God that we had at least that much faith to get her through that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and Julius Young contributed to this report.