'Dog the Bounty Hunter's' Beth Chapman rushed into surgery after mass found in her throat

Beth Chapman of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" fame and wife of Duane Chapman was admitted to the hospital early Tuesday morning with a life-threatening mass in her throat, Fox News has learned.

"Beth is currently in surgery. Duane (and we) are waiting for the doctors to tell us how it went. She was in good spirits last night," Chapman family attorney Andrew Brettler told Fox News. “We are all hoping for the best."

According to TMZ, Beth, 51, had trouble breathing overnight and was taken to Cedars-Senai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Tuesday morning where doctors found the blockage in her throat.

Last year, Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer and wrote in a letter to friends that she was shocked to learn of her diagnosis.

"I've been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, 'You have cancer,'" she wrote.

She continued, "After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses."