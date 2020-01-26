Grammys: Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, Lil Nas X win early

The Grammys are almost underway and several stars have already won big during the show's pre-telecast ceremony.

After winning two honors at the 2019 award show, the top-selling “A Star Is Born” soundtrack won Lady Gaga two more accolades on Sunday.

The album took home best compilation soundtrack for visual media, giving Bradley Cooper his second Grammy. The song “I’ll Never Love Again” picked up best song written for visual media, awarded to songwriters including Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere.

NIPSEY HUSSLE AWARDED POSTHUMOUS GRAMMY AWARD FOR BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

At the 2019 Grammys, Gaga, 33, and Cooper, 45, won best pop duo/group performance for “Shallow,” and the Oscar-winning song also won the Grammy for best song written for visual media.

AEROSMITH DRUMMER JOEY KRAMER JOINS BAND ON STAGE TO ACCEPT AWARD DESPITE LAWSUIT DRAMA: REPORT

Gaga will compete for one more Grammy — song of the year for “I’ll Never Love Again” — which will be presented during the live show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The pre-telecast ceremony, where most of the awards are handed out, opened with a brief remembrance of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed earlier in the day in a helicopter crash in California.

Referring to the arena where Bryant played for the LA Lakers, Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said, “Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence."

Michelle Obama picked up best spoken world album for “Becoming" during the pre-show. Former President Barack Obama has won that same honor twice. And Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus won best music video for “Old Town Road,” marking the first Grammy win for both performers.

“Let me just hold it,” Lil Nas X said, looking at the award. “Um. Thank you.”

Others who won ahead of the telecast included Billie Eilish’s older brother Finneas, who picked up best engineered album (non-classical) for his work on his sister’s debut album. Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir won best score soundtrack for visual media for “Chernobyl.” Guðnadóttir won an Emmy last year for composing the TV series and she’s nominated for an Oscar for her work on “Joker.”

Beyoncé also won an early Grammy. The star picked up best music film for her Netflix special “Homecoming.” It was her 24th Grammy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alicia Keys is hosting the Grammys, which air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. The show will be jam-packed with performances, including Ariana Grande, BTS, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, Rosalia, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the Creator, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Cyndi Lauper.

The show will also include special tributes to Prince and Nipsey Hussle, who is posthumously nominated for three awards, as well as longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich, who is wrapping up his career with the show Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report