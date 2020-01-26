Kobe Bryant among those killed in California helicopter crash, reports say

Kobe Bryant was reportedly among those killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. He was 41.

Bryant was on a helicopter flying over Calabasas a city of 23,000 people located about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. TMZ Sports first reported that Bryant was killed in the crash. ESPN and ABC Los Angeles also confirmed the report of Bryant’s death

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed under "unknown circumstances." The FAA said it was informed by local authorities there five people onboard at the time. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said all five had died.

The identities of the other passengers were not immediately released.

Authorities have yet to confirm that Bryant was on the helicopter.

Images from the scene showed smoke rising from a hillside amid foggy conditions.

Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told the Associated Press that firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre of dry brush.

Around the time of the crash, L.A. Times reporter Richard Winton reported that the mountains were "fogged in."

"I heard the plane splutter and then a boom," he tweeted.

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 seasons and won five NBA championships. He is routinely called one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

He finished his career as an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA team, 12-time All-NBA Defensive Team selection, two time NBA Finals MVP and the 2008 NBA MVP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.