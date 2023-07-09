Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Disney star dragged online after asking fans for money in Apple laptop raffle

Skai Jackson's estimated net worth is unknown

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of July 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Former Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson is being ridiculed online after asking fans to pay a $5 fee to be entered into a raffle for an Apple MacBook computer.

Jackson, 21, explained the giveaway and consequently defended herself on TikTok live

"It is not that serious, for a damn $5. It is called a raffle, I don't know if you guys have been to school before but I know I've been to school and we used to have raffles all the time," she said, pointedly.

Seemingly responding to a comment about the fees, Jackson continued, "The money goes toward the prize, and like I said, if there's anything left over I'm doing a second giveaway soon. So that's what it's going toward."

Skai Jackson with straight hair looks at the camera on the carpet inset (left) photo of her on the Disney program "Jessie"

Skai Jackson was dragged online by fans who questioned her decision to charge fans for a giveaway opportunity. (Adam Taylor/Disney Channel/David Livingston )

RAPPER BHAD BHABIE FIRES BACK AT DISNEY STAR SKAI JACKSON AFTER COURT GRANTS RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST HER

Jackson then went on the defense, acknowledging that despite asking for money for the giveaway, she was not seeking nor did she need monetary compensation.

"I do not need money. Me personally, I do not need money. And I'm not saying this like, in a bragging way or anything like that, or in a mean way. I'm just letting you guys know I do not personally need money. Like I am very fine in my life," she assured her followers.

Skai Jackson as Zuri, Peyton List as Emma and Debby Ryan as Jessie on the show "Jessie" looking scared

Skai Jackson starred alongside Debby Ryan and Peyton List on the Disney channel show "Jessie." (Kelsey McNeal/Disney Channel)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fans voiced their concerns on social media, with some asking why the actress didn't pay for the computer outright.

"So basically all of Skai’s fans pooled their money together to buy 1 fan a Mac? A celebrity is supposed to buy it & the money given goes to a charity," one user wrote.

"Skai Jackson is on TikTok live telling children to send her $5 to her cashapp for a chance to win a MacBook. She claims she doesn’t need the money, so then why is she charging for entry? This not weird to y'all," another person questioned.

Skai Jackson at the premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4" in Los Angeles

Skai Jackson told her fans that she was not looking for monetary support. (Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter )

"Skai Jackson be the main ones telling ppl ‘I’m booked & busy’ but is begging ppl to do $5 raffles to win a ‘MacBook’? guess that Disney check finally ran out," another joked.

Jackson's big break came in 2011 when she was cast in the Disney Channel show "Jessie." She reprised her role in Disney's spinoff, "Bunk'd," for three seasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, Jackson has done several voice-acting projects and starred in the film "Sheroes" in 2023. She also appeared on "Dancing with the Stars."

A representative for Jackson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, or elaboration on what the giveaway would be for additional funds accrued.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending