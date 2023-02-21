Megan Fox defends Machine Gun Kelly bandmate amid cheating rumors: ‘It only gets worse’

Megan Fox is once again speaking out about the rampant rumors regarding her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly – this time addressing the claims that he cheated on her with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

Despite having denied the allegations once in recent days, Fox jumped in the comment section of Lloyd's Instagram to defend the musician against the false claims of infidelity, writing, "How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned in a confirmation it - I will never understand.

"Why are people so…so dumb," she asked.

"Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster," Fox continued.

"You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately," she cautioned the musician.

"Just ignore it as much as you can," she wrote with a red heart emoji and "middle finger up," proclamation.

Lloyd responded, writing, "The internet is so wild! Sending so much love @meganfox," along with the pink hearts emoji.

A representative for Lloyd previously denied the rumors, telling Fox News Digital, "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media."

The incident was initially prompted by Fox expunging all content from her Instagram page, leading fans to believe something was awry with her and MGK's relationship. The couple have been engaged since January 2022.

Fox's initial statement was a screenshot from her iPhone's notes app, posted to Instagram.

It read, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMS, AI bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now," she concluded.