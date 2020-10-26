Disney+ in talks with Oscar Isaac for 'Moon Knight' series
The actor is also known for appearing in the 'Star Wars' franchise
Oscar Isaac may be the latest star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The actor and former Julliard standout is in talks to star in "Moon Knight" for Disney+, a rep for the star confirmed to Fox News on Monday.
The series will follow Marc Spector, a mercenary-turned-superhero once he becomes a conduit for Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god.
While this would be the 41-year-old actor's first bow in the MCU, he has been involved with Marvel in the past, having starred in "X-Men: Apocalypse," a pre-Disney merger Fox Marvel flick.
OSCAR ISAAC ENJOYS KEEPING THE HYPER-SECRECY FOR 'STAR WARS': 'IT'S LIKE HAVING A GIFT'
Of course, Isaac is a friend of the Mouse House, having appeared as Poe Dameron in the most recent "Star Wars" trilogy.
Reps for Disney+ did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.
Isaac won a Golden Globe in 2016 for starring in the HBO miniseries "Show Me a Hero" in the year prior. He was nominated for his first Globe in 2014 for his performance in "Inside Llewyn Davis."
HOW OSCAR ISAAC GOT HIS UNCLE, A HARD-CORE FAN, AN EXTRA ROLE IN UPCOMING 'STAR WARS'
"Ex Machina" and "A Most Violent Year" are among his other notable credits, while he's also slated for several high-profile projects in the future including "Dune," "The Addams Family 2" and HBO's "Scenes from a Marriage."
"Moon Knight" will be written by Jeremy Slater ("Fantastic Four," "The Exorcist"). He will also serve as an executive producer.
"Moon Knight" will join several other Marvel-based shows on the streamer, including "WandaVision," "The Falcon and Winter Soldier," "Loki," "Ms. Marvel," "Hawkeye" and "She-Hulk."
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Isaac's casting new was preceded by the news that Tatiana Maslany will star in "She-Hulk" while newcomer Iman Vellani will lead "Ms. Marvel."